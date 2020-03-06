3 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Bob Hope & Ramon

News

Three people were hospitalized after a crash near the intersection of Bob Hope and Ramon Road in Rancho Mirage Friday night.

According to Cal Fire, the three-vehicle crash was reported at 6:34 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital by ground. Another three people were treated by paramedics but refused further medical care.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting the injured parties sustained minor injuries.

At this time, there are no details on what led up to the crash, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.