Coronavirus infected person recently visited Palm Desert gym

News

Orangetheory Fitness, a gym located in the El Paseo part of Palm Desert, sent an email alerting its regular members that a person who tested positive for coronavirus recently attended a class.

"A few hours ago, we were informed that a member who attended class at our Palm Desert studio (73-470 El Paseo) last week has tested positive for COVID-19. If you are receiving this email, you have attended a class in the studio since the member was there last," reads the email to members.

Recent attendees are being advised to contact their medical doctor.

To minimize the continued spread of the virus within the community, Eisenhower Health recommends anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms to call Eisenhower’s coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 (or 760-TEST988) before going to any facility.

According to the CDC, symptoms include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

The studio will be closed as officials and staff work to thoroughly clean and disinfect the studio.

As of Monday afternoon, Riverside County Health Officials have confirmed there are four positive cases in the Coachella Valley. Two patients are being treated at Eisenhower Health, two others are being treated at home.

More on new cases in the Coachella Valley

By law, additional information on those infected will not be released by the county or the gym.

Full email: