Coronavirus infected person recently visited Palm Desert gym
Orangetheory Fitness, a gym located in the El Paseo part of Palm Desert, sent an email alerting its regular members that a person who tested positive for coronavirus recently attended a class.
"A few hours ago, we were informed that a member who attended class at our Palm Desert studio (73-470 El Paseo) last week has tested positive for COVID-19. If you are receiving this email, you have attended a class in the studio since the member was there last," reads the email to members.
Recent attendees are being advised to contact their medical doctor.
To minimize the continued spread of the virus within the community, Eisenhower Health recommends anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms to call Eisenhower’s coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 (or 760-TEST988) before going to any facility.
According to the CDC, symptoms include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.
The studio will be closed as officials and staff work to thoroughly clean and disinfect the studio.
As of Monday afternoon, Riverside County Health Officials have confirmed there are four positive cases in the Coachella Valley. Two patients are being treated at Eisenhower Health, two others are being treated at home.
By law, additional information on those infected will not be released by the county or the gym.
Full email:
"At Orangetheory, our first and utmost priority is the safety and wellbeing of our members and employees. For the past several weeks, we have been in close contact with medical professionals and federal and local health agencies to ensure we are taking necessary precautions as new information becomes available about the coronavirus.
A few hours ago, we were informed that a member who attended class at our Palm Desert studio (73-470 El Paseo) last week has tested positive for COVID-19. If you are receiving this email, you have attended a class in the studio since the member was there last.
By law, and to protect the privacy of our members, we are unable to provide additional information about the individual.
As a precautionary measure, the studio has been closed. While we work with local health authorities and the franchisee to thoroughly clean and disinfect this studio, we felt it was important to take this step. The studio will reopen when it has been determined that it is safe to do so.
Because you have visited the studio recently, the CDC recommends that you talk to your medical doctor.
We want to assure you that we will continue the efforts we have put in place to help prevent the spread of germs at all of our studios:
We have instructed our coaches to be generous with antibacterial wipes.
We have directed our coaches to suspend high fives during classes.
We have advised employees and members to wash their hands often.
We are providing hand sanitizer.
We are redoubling our cleaning efforts in the studio.
We will politely ask employees or members who are ill to stay at home.
Thank you for your understanding. Together we will push through these challenges, and we will keep you advised as we have additional information to share.
Respectfully,
David M. Carney, President
