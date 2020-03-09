Eisenhower Health staff possibly exposed to coronavirus patient asked to stay home

News

An Eisenhower Health spokesperson confirmed they have identified employees who were possibly exposed to the local patient diagnosed with coronavirus.

As of Monday afternoon, County Health officials have confirmed three new cases in the Coachella Valley, bringing the total number to 4. Two of the patients are being treated at Eisenhower Health, while others are being treated at home.

Viewers had reported that some hospital staff was being self-quarantined due to exposure. Lee Rice, media coordinator and communications specialist for Eisenhower Health, did confirm that they identify some employees who may have been exposed. The employees were individually contacted and asked to stay home to monitor their condition, which the typical response in this scenario.

Rice also mentioned that all physicians and staff have been advised to stay home if they feel sick.

Eisenhower Health recently answered a list of frequently asked questions on the virus.

People with a fever, cough and difficulty breathing or who have traveled in the past 14 days should call Eisenhower Health’s coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 to determine next steps before going to any facility.

Full statement:

Regarding your question about staff self-quarantining: Medical professionals have the potential to be exposed to illness every day. They take precautions and are trained to handle infectious diseases with all patients. All physicians and staff have been advised to stay home if sick. Employees who may have been exposed to the patient diagnosed with COVID-19 are being asked to stay home and monitor their condition, the same as we do in other circumstances. Those employees were specifically identified and contacted individually. Eisenhower is working closely with Riverside County Public Health and CDC to employ best practices to protect all patients as well as our physicians and staff." - Lee Rice, Eisenhower Health media coordinator and communications specialist

