Goldenvoice confirms Coachella & Stagecoach moved to October

News

Goldenvoice, the parent company of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, officially confirmed they are moving Coachella and Stagecoach to October.

Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. Those who won't be able to attend will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund, according to Goldenvoice.

The decision comes at the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, according to a statement by Goldenvoice.

County officials confirmed that Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered the cancellation of the festivals, citing concerns about the possible health risks because of the ongoing novel coronavirus.

“This decision was not taken lightly or without consideration of many factors,” Kaiser said. “No doubt it will impact many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community.”

County officials noted that the order was issued on Tuesday and does not preclude the events from taking place at a later date.

Full statement by Goldenvoice:

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials. Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall."

- statement by Goldenvoice

No word on how the much line-up will be affected, if it is at all. The festival will be held on one of the same weekend Austin City Limits, which in the past has featured the same artists as Coachella.

Earlier today, health officials officially declared a local health emergency throughout the county. On Sunday, a local health emergency was declared in the Coachella Valley after the first case was confirmed.

Check out our local coronavirus coverage

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are currently six county residents who tested positive for the illness. Two are being treated in Northern California and have not been back in the county since leaving for a cruise. The other four are in the Coachella Valley.

Watch our report from Monday night - Three new cases confirmed in the Coachella Valley

Public health investigators have not been able to determine how the first individual was infected, according Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said, so it is now considered a case of “community spread," meaning the virus was not contracted through relevant travel history or contact to a known case and suggests that the virus is present in the community.

Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid large public gatherings.

Kaiser said investigators believe the three infections were either the result of travel into areas where COVID-19 has been confirmed or contact with a known case.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus should call the hospital hotline at 760-837-8988. Call this number BEFORE going to any facility. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.

Cough into your elbow or tissue.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

