WATCH LIVE: Gov Newsom updates public on coronavirus response

California Governor Gavin Newsom will be joined by state health officials in a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Grand Princess cruise ship.

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of March 9, 7 a.m. PT, there are a total of 133 positive cases and one death in California. 24 cases are from repatriation flights.

Here in the Coachella Valley, we have four cases, as of Monday afternoon.

Public health investigators have not been able to determine how one the individuals got infected, according to Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. Due to that, it is now considered a case of “community spread," meaning the virus was not contracted through relevant travel history or contact to a known case and suggests that the virus is present in the community.

Kaiser said investigators believe the three infections were either the result of travel into areas where COVID-19 has been confirmed or contact with a known case.

To minimize the continued spread of the virus within the community, Eisenhower Health recommends anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms to call Eisenhower’s coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 (or 760-TEST988) before going to any facility.

According to the CDC, symptoms include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

The World Health Organization advises people to frequently wash their hands, maintain social distancing, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene.

