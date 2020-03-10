How valley churches and senior centers are responding to coronavirus concerns

News

With the elderly being among those most vulnerable to coronavirus, valley senior centers are taking steps and changing procedures to aimed at protecting their staff and their clients.

At Mizell Senior Center in Palm Springs they are not scheduling events where a bigger crowd will typically gather, among other changes.

Also in response to coronavirus concerns, some churches are live streaming services to be viewed by congregants who choose to stay home. Some congregations are also seeing decreased attendance.

Today News Channel 3 will check in with valley churches and senior centers to learn more about how they are responding to coronavirus concerns.