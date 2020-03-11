NBA season suspended until further notice

News

NEW YORK (AP) - NBA suspending season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

This comes after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Tonight's Jazz-Thunder game was stopped just before tip-off. According to NBA reporter Tony Jones, teams and locker rooms are currently quarantined. Fans were allowed to leave.

Both teams and lockerrooms are currently quarantined. Nobody has left Chesapeake Arena — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert, who has reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus, recently touched all the microphones with his hands after a media availability on Monday.

The media session was held in the media room instead of the court due to new media procedures implemented by the NBA (along with Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and Major League Soccer.)