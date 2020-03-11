Officials confirm new coronavirus case in the Coachella Valley

News

Riverside County Health officials confirmed there is a new coronavirus case in the Coachella Valley, the fifth case in our area.

Officials said the fifth infected person is isolating at home.

Brooke Federico, a county spokesperson, said there are 14 pending cases that are being investigated.

As for the remaining four local cases. Two are also being treated at home, while another two are being treated at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser Kaiser said investigators believe the three of the five infections were either the result of travel into areas where COVID-19 has been confirmed or contact with a known case.

No word on how about this new case, however, public health investigators have not been able to determine how the first local individual was infected, Kaiser said, so it is considered a case of “community spread," meaning the virus was not contracted through relevant travel history or contact to a known case and suggests that the virus is present in the community.

There is a total number of county cases to 7.

Two county residents who were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Both cruise ship passengers are receiving treatment in Northern California and haven't been in the county since leaving the ship.

Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid large public gatherings.

If you are ill or believe you have coronavirus symptoms call the Eisenhower hotline at 760-837-8988 BEFORE going to the ER or hospital.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus should call the hospital hotline at 760-837-8988.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: