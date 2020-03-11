President Trump to address the nation on coronavirus pandemic at 6 p.m. (PT)

News

President Donald Trump will deliver a prime-time address to the nation on the federal response to coronavirus pandemic.

ABC, CBS, and Telemundo will take a special report of the president's speech tonight at 6 p.m.

You can watch the address at KESQ.com/Livestream.

Since the first case of disease caused by novel coronavirus was reported in Washington state in January, the number of patients with Covid-19 has increased sharply.

There were reports of at least 1,209 cases and 37 deaths across 41 states and the District of Columbia as of 5:45 p.m. ET on March 11. That national figure includes 1,139 people diagnosed through the US public health system and 70 people repatriated to the US -- 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 21 on the Grand Princess cruise ship and three from China.

California has the third-highest number of cases among the state, with 132 (including four deaths).

