3 marines being tested for coronavirus, isolated at Twentynine Palms Naval Hospital

Three U.S. Marines who recently traveled overseas are being isolated and tested for coronavirus at the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital inside the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

According to a release by the United States Marine Corps, the Marines showed symptoms for virus, however, test results are not complete at this time. The Marines were isolated in accordance to official guidance

There are no confirmed cases at the base and the public health threat to its community remains low, according to the Marine Corps.

Standard Public Health and Force Protection measures recommended by Navy Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been applied to protect our personnel.

“Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center are prepared to respond to COVID-19 by executing plans to protect our Marines, sailors, civilians and families,” BGen. Roger Turner, Commanding General, MAGTFTC / MCAGCC.

