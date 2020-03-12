Bystanders who saved the life of a local student-athlete honored

News

Two bystanders who saved the life of a Cathedral City student-athlete who collapsed while playing were honored on Wednesday during the city council meeting.

On January 24, Michael Guzman and Jose Macias performed life-saving measures on a student-athlete who went into cardiac arrest while playing soccer at Cathedral City High School.

"These two gentlemen were able to provide CPR until Cathedral City Fire Department arrived and provided Advance Life Support measures until she arrived at a local hospital," reads a note by the city.

The student-athlete made a full recovery thanks to Macias and Guzman and all the first responders involved.