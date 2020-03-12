CHP: Speeding driver loses control, kills person standing on I-10 shoulder

News

A Yucca Valley man was killed after a driver lost control and struck them while standing on the right shoulder of Interstate 10 and Whitewater Road, the California Highway Patrol announced.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were originally called to the area at 1:55 p.m. to respond to two separate solo accidents. The investigating officer determined there were little to no injuries on either crash and called for a tow truck to recover a Prius involved in one of the crashes.

The tow truck arrived and the driver of the Prius, Gilberto Avila, 40, of Yucca Valley stood on the right shoulder.

As the tow truck was getting the Prius, at approximately 3 p.m., a silver Chrysler Sebring driven by an Arizona man was traveling on I-10 eastbound, east of Tipton Road, approached the scene.

CHP revealed that the preliminary investigation showed that the Chrylser driver was traveling at an "unsafe speed for the road/weather conditions during heavy rain." As the Chrysler got closer to the scene, he lost control, crossed several lanes of traffic, and when onto the right shoulder. He struck the tow truck and then Avila.

Avila's Prius then overturned and then struck the second vehicle involved in the solo accident CHP was originally called for.

Avila suffered major injuries and was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chrysler and two other passengers in their vehicle were also hospitalized with minor injuries. CHP did not announce any arrest and confirmed that drugs and/or did not play a role in this crash.

CHP continues to investigate this crash. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.