Palm Springs postponing White Party and VillageFest, among many changes

The city of Palm Springs has announced a number of changes effective immediately in an effort to take proactive measures to protect the health of residents and city staff during this coronavirus pandemic.

VillageFest will be suspended until further notice

Large gatherings of 250 people or more will be canceled or postponed (City confirms White Party will be rescheduled)

City Council and Planning Commission meetings will now take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center ( residents can view the meeting online at www.palmspringsca.gov, Community Television Channel 17 and on YouTube)

Public comments can be submitted to CityClerk@palmspringsca.gov

All Boards and Commissions except for Planning Commission will be suspended until further notice

Beginning on Friday, March 13, the Palm Springs Public Library and the Welwood Library will be CLOSED until further notice

Adult recreation programs will be suspended until further notice

Community centers and the pool will remain open

There are currently 6 positive cases in the Coachella Valley as of 3/12/2020. The newest case was announced on Thursday morning. They are being isolated at home. The majority of patients are being isolated at home except for two who are at Eisenhower Health.

If you are feeling ill, residents are advised to stay home from work and call your healthcare provider before going to Urgent Care or the Emergency Room.

Eisenhower Health has set up a convenient Coronavirus Hotline, which is staffed by registered nurses 24 hours a day. The hotline number is (760) 837- 8988.

The public is encouraged to call 2-1-1 and 800 – CDC – INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.