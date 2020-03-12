Palm Springs Tramway closes for March due to coronavirus
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus.
The closure is effective immediately and is expected to continue through March.
According to Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols, “The actions taken today were difficult, but the health and safety of our guests and employees far outweigh any other considerations. We sincerely apologize for this closure, but hope our visitors will return when we reopen.”
