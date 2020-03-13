Arrest made in the brutal attack of a teen at the Date Festival

News

A teenager was arrested in connection with the brutal attack on a 17-year-old at the Riverside County National Date Festival in Indio last month.

The assault happened back on Feb. 18.

A 17-year-old San Jacinto teen and his girlfriend went to the festival. Lora Wood, the mother of the victim, told News Channel 3 that the after her son took a picture, an unknown man suddenly punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground, and continued to wail on him.

Photo taken right before the attack (Courtesy of family)

Wood says she does not know what exactly prompted the attack but believes there was some type of yelling incident involving her son and a group of strangers.

The attack caused multiple fractures to the 17-year-old's face. He underwent a 6-hour surgery and now has several plates in his face.

At the time, there was no description of the attacker, however, the Thermal Sheriff's Station was able to identify the suspect. Nearly a month after the incident, a 16-year old male juvenile from Indio was arrested and booked at the Riverside County Juvenile Hall.

Although a suspect has been arrest, The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department ask that anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 863-8990.