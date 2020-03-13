Murrieta Valley Unified School District closing all schools and facilities

News

The Murrieta Valley Unified School District has announced the closure of all schools and other facilities beginning Monday for an unspecified duration because of concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Recently, one of the district's schools closed for a few days while a staff member displaying coronavirus symptoms got tests. The test results came back negative and the school was reopened.

At this time, all three of our local school districts are keeping their schools open. Field trips, athletics, and outside events have been canceled. The district is also limiting public access to the campuses.

