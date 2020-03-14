Indio police find man with gunshot wounds after crashing his car

News

Reports of shots fired in Indio overnight.

Indio police say they received calls of shots fired around 12:40 Saturday morning. The shots were heard on the 44700 block of King street in Indio.

Police say they found a wounded man in a vehicle. According to Indio police officers, the injured man was driving a car and crashed into another car. The driver was taken to the hospital by CAL Fire and is being treated at this time.

Officials are still on scene investigating the incident.

There is no word on the cause of the shooting and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

The identity of the wounded driver has not been released.

