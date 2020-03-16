Businesses hit hard with new county 10-person restriction

News

County health officials issued a new coronavirus prevention order Monday restricting public gatherings to no more than 10 people — dealing another blow to the valley's economy.

The owner of Bonta restaurant in Cathedral City said small businesses can't catch a break. — from the cancellations of major tourism draws like the BNP Tennis Tournament and festival season, to these latest measures, which they said are necessary, but nonetheless a gut punch to their bottom line.

"Business has definitely been slowed," said Hector Salvatierra, owner of Bonta. "A lot of our Canadian people have gone home, a lot of the elderly won't come out."

The new order comes as Salvatierra said he was already trying to make up the losses caused by coronavirus. His business has been cut by 60 during the most critical time of year.

He's now trying to regroup, and exploring all options.

"We can just maybe do a takeout business or people can come up and we can deliver to your car," Salvatierra said. "You know, whatever it takes to survive."

Even tourists in downtown Palm Springs noticed the slowdown.

"We're really surprised just how quiet it is and how many stores are shut," saod Jeff Bertram, visiting from Canada. "We just walked past a place down there having happy hour, and there's nobody in there. There's no happiness unfortunately."

For many businesses, the new 10-person rule doesn't just mean fewer customers, but also fewer employees.

"Now it will possibly be just three of us if we do a takeout business," Salvatierra said. "I have 15 employees, so that means people will be laid off."

According to the county order, restaurants must operate with fewer than 10 people, including both employees and customers.

