Palm Springs closes cannabis lounges and commercial gyms

News

Palm Springs City Manager David Ready issued an emergency order closing cannabis lounges and commercial gyms.

Cannabis products may continue to be sold for pick-up or, if licensed to do so, for delivery, but the lounge areas are closed effective immediately.

All commercial gyms will also close effective immediately. One-on-one training sessions within residences or similar areas are still allowed.

This order comes nearly 24 hours after a similar mandate by Palm Springs Geoff Kors shut down all the city's bars and nightclubs as part of the effort help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mayor Kors also urged restaurants to limit their business capacity to half.

Since the announcement of the first local deaths due to coronavirus however, the county has issued a new health order restricting mass gatherings of 10 people or more, and gatherings with fewer than 10 people must have enough available room to maintain six feet of space between attendees.

Healthcare facilities, grocery stores, daycare centers and restaurants serving take-out are excluded from the 10-person restriction.

"Restaurants must operate with a total of fewer than 10 people in the establishment, including employees and customers. Food service is essential to the community and we anticipate that many establishments will adopt take-out only policies as a result," wrote Brooke Federico, Riverside County Public Information Officer.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: