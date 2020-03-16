San Bernardino County reports second coronavirus case

News

A 54-year-old old man with underlying health issues was announced as the second coronavirus patient in San Bernardino County.

According to county health officials, the man came into contact with people who had recently traveled from Washington state.

"This case does not change our level of readiness or response and it should not increase alarm among the public," said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. "The health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time, but everyone is strongly urged to engage in practices that reduce the risk of spread."

"We are prepared from a public health standpoint, and our residents, cities, businesses and other key communities have been informed about safe practices," Dr. Gustafson said.

The county reported its first case on Sunday, a 53-year-old who returned from London, U.K., sometime last week.

“While this patient and her loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers, we want to commend the community for its strength and resilience in the face of this challenge,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Avoiding panic and heeding the advice of public health professionals is the path that will lead us through this crisis.”

San Bernardino County declared a local health emergency last week in an effort to help county government and the public be prepared for when the coronavirus became present in the area. Days later, the County Public Health Officer ordered the immediate cancellation or postponement of gatherings of more than 250 people within the county until further notice. Smaller gatherings should refer to guidance from the California Department of Public Health, which can be found here.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit San Bernardino County's coronavirus website at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/, email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov, or contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 909-387-3911.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Any residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.