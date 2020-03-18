How valley businesses are adapting to ’10 people or fewer’ county order

News

Businesses across the valley are adapting to this new coronavirus normal, which includes an order from the county health department prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more.

The county said they are reaching out to all restaurants, bars and breweries to inform them of the latest health orders, but one Palm Desert business we spoke to said they haven't gotten that message yet.

For the most part at The Venue Sushi Bar on El Paseo, it's empty chairs and tables these days. They only had two reservations the entire evening.

"Well, definitely it's slowed down," said Yessika Yanez, manager of the restaurant. "We're just doing the best we can right now."

They're taking extra sanitization precautions around the dining room, and following the order to keep gatherings smaller than 10 people.

"We won't see any more than 7 at at time," Yanez said. "Yesterday, I had to turn down some people because I was already at full capacity here."

But they haven't heard that message from the county yet. "I haven't received any calls or any emails," she said.

In Coachella, Mayor Steven Hernandez said things are slowly transitioning. "Now it's the business community that really needs to start implementing that," he said.

And some are already taking action. One bakery had a sign directing customers there can only be 10 people inside at a time.

Another restaurant closed its dining room entirely, moving to takeout only.

"Highly appreciate it from the community, because they're keeping up to these standards," said Gabriel Meza.

But a worry for many still – Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella remains open for business. It's the only local casino to still allow gambling.

"Whenever I go in the casino I wear a face mask," said Kyle Cossey. "I kind of want to start wearing gloves."

He said he's glad the casino is still open "because it's somewhere I can go."

In response to the casino's lack of closure, the city's mayor issued a sharp warning.

"It's important that these tribes, anyone that may be open, that they understand the potential consequence of inaction and what it could do to our constituency," Hernandez said.

News Channel 3 has tried repeatedly to reach the general manager of Spotlight 29 Casino. Our calls and emails have not yet been returned.

Meantime, if businesses are found to be out of compliance with the county order of 10 people or fewer inside, they could face legal action.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.