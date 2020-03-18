Indio Police search for critical missing adult

News

The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Brian T. Topolinski, a critical missing man last seen on 3/11/2020. If seen, call police at (760) 391-4057.

Topolinski, 26, has a medical condition and is not currently taking medications.

He also left behind his wallet and cell phone at the Indio Applebee's.

Topolinski is a white male adult, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.