List of local restaurants that offer take-out / delivery
The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau has put together a list of local restaurants that are still open and offering take-out and/or delivery.
Riverside County health officials called for restaurants and cafes to be closed for in-restaurant seated dining but many are still open for take-out and/or delivery.
The list will continually be updated here and at visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/stay-in-take-out/
You can submit a restaurant or request changes to the list by emailing social@palmspringsoasis.com.
Palm Springs
- Antigua Kitchen + Bar: Free delivery when you order direct and spend $100+
- Aspen Mills Bakery & Bread Company: Takeout available
- Azucar at La Serena Villas: Takeout available
- Brandini Toffee Palm Springs: Takeout available
- Brown's BBQ & Soul Food: Takeout available. 760-832-6985
- Broken Yolk Cafe - Palm Springs: Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available; free kids meal with the purchase of an entree
- Cafe Jasmin: Free delivery when you order direct and spend $100+
- Chef Tanya’s Kitchen: Free delivery with Postmates or curbside pick up
- Chicken Ranch: Delivery available via Postmates and DoorDash
- Dickey's: Delivery available through Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub
- Eight4Nine: Delivery available through UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates, curbside pickup available; extra 20% on all gift card purchases. Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- El Mirasol: Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery available; save 10% with code LOYALTYCLUB19
- Evzin Palm Springs: Takeout and delivery available from 5 - 9 p.m.; 30% all orders
- Grand Central Palm Springs: Takeout and delivery available
- Jake's Palm Springs: Takeout available, free delivery to Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage with $25 lunch order or $40 dinner order
- Johannes: Curbside pickup available
- Johnny Costas: Takeout options available; delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates; Hours: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Manhattan in the Desert: Curbside and delivery options available
- Moxie Palm Springs: Delivery available Wednesday - Sunday from 4 - 9 p.m. via Postmates, DoorDash and UberEats; takeout also available
- Nature's Health Food & Cafe: Takeout available
- Purple Room: Takeout and delivery available, 4 - 8 p.m. daily
- Revel Public House: Takeout and delivery available from 3 - 11 p.m. 30% off direct to-go orders. Shirts for sale, with proceeds going direct to employees; gift cards available with 20% discount
- Sherman's Deli: Takeout and delivery available
- Smoke Tree BBQ: Delivery and curbside pick-up available, call (760) 778-6521.
- The Sandwich Spot: Pickup and takeout orders available
- Venezia Restaurant and Pizzeria: 20% off all pickup orders
Indio
- Big Rock Pub: Takeout and curbside options available
- El Mexicali Cafe II: Free delivery in the City of Indio w/$30 order
- Heirloom Craft Kitchen: Local delivery for $10 with $35+ order; delivery also available on UberEats and Postmates; open Mon - Sat from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Polo Pizza Company: Takeout options available with daily specials available 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Rincon Norteno: Takeout options available; Takeout special: 2-item combo for $8
- Tack Room Tavern: Takeout options available with daily specials from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- TKB Deli and Bakery: Curbside and takeout options available
- Tu Madres Cantina & Grill: Takeout and delivery available; free local delivery for $10 with a $35 minimum purchase; open
Cathedral City
- Applebee’s: Curbside pickup and takeout orders from 11 – 9 p.m. daily
- Bontá Restaurant & Bar: Takeout options available from Wednesday through Saturday, 5 – 11 p.m.
- Boy's Hamburgers: Takeout available
- Capizzi's Cheesecake-Pizza and then some: Takeout and delivery available through UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates from Tuesday through Saturday, 2 – 8 p.m.
- Daniel’s Table: Takeout options available
- Frankie's Italian Bakery, Café and Supper Club: Takeout options available from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- India Oven: Takeout and Postmates delivery available
- Los Arcos: Takeout available
- Nicolino's Italian Restaurant: Takeout and delivery available through UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates
- Oceans Seafood Restaurant: Takeout available
- Piazza Trilussa Ristorante: Takeout available. Delivery from DoorDash and Postmates available
- Pollo Dokys: Takeout available. Delivery from DoorDash and GrubHub available. Takeout special: 1 Whole Chicken & 2 Sides for only $19.50
- Romanos Pizza Subs and Salads: Takeout available. Delivery from UberEats and Postmates from 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. daily
- Salsas Restaurant: Takeout and delivery available through UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates from 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. daily
- Sammy’s Place: Takeout available from Tuesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m
- Sonic Drive-In: Curbside pickup and takeout available from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily
- Sunshine Café: Takeout available daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tony’s Burgers: Takeout and delivery available through UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates. Open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m on weekends
- Upper Crust Pizza: Takeout and delivery available through DoorDash and Postmates daily
- Yiannis Tavera and Wine Bar: Takeout available and delivery from DoorDash.
- Zobo & Meester’s: Takeout and delivery from GrubHub and Postmates available from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs
- All Star Burgers: Takeout available, 760-329-9900
- Capri Restaurant at Miracle Springs Resort & Spa: Delivery available through Postmates
- Casa Blanca Restaurant: Takeout options available
- Delicias Mexican Cuisine: 10% off takeout menu
- Dillon’s Burgers & Beer: Takeout and delivery through DoorDash available
- Don Tacorriendo Taqueria: Takeout available, 760-329-8467
- Kam Lun Chinese Restaurant: Takeout available
- Rocky’s New York Style Pizzeria: Takeout and DoorDash delivery available
- South of the Border: Takeout available
- The Cottage Too: Delivery available via DoorDash
Palm Desert
- Agave Grill and Bar at The Westin Desert Willow Villas: Takeout available
- Athena Gyro - Palm Desert: Free delivery on Postmates with code FORK100; takeout available
- Café des Beaux-Arts: 15% discount on orders to go of $100 or more
- Daily Grill: Delivery available via DoorDash
- Fresh Agave: Taking to-go orders and available for delivery
- JC’s Café on El Paseo: Takeout options available
- Little Bar: Takeout available; $10 burgers and tots to go
- Mitch’s on El Paseo: Call to receive 20% off takeout orders from 4 – 8 p.m. daily
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: Order directly with the restaurant and save 25% on takeout or curbside pickup orders
- Sherman's Deli: Takeout and delivery available
- Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill: Takeout and delivery available
- Sullivan's Steakhouse: Pickup and delivery available for lunch and dinner
- Wildest Restaurant: Curbside pickup and Postmates delivery available
Rancho Mirage
- Burgers & Beer - Rancho Mirage: Takeout options available
- Country Club Café: takeout and delivery via GrubHub available
- Dringk Bar: Offering large quantities of items such as soup and lasagna to stock your fridge
- Enzo's Bistro & Bar: Takeout options available
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries: Takeout and delivery options available
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at The River: Takeout and curbside pickup available
- Francesco's Café: Takeout options available
- Fresh Juice Bar - Rancho Mirage: Takeout and delivery options available
- Haus of Poké Rancho Mirage: Takeout and delivery options available. Download the Postmates app and use “TAKEOUT5” code for $5 off your first order
- Koffi - Rancho Mirage: Takeout options available
- Maracas Cantina & Grill - Rancho Mirage: Takeout and delivery options available via Postmates and Grubhub
- Norma's Italian Kitchen: Takeout and delivery options available via Postmates, GrubHub and UberEats
- Pastry Swan Bakery: Vegan breakfast and lunch available for takeout and curbside pickup
- P.F. Chang's China Bistro at The River: Takeout options available, order through website.
- Pieology: Online ordering available and free delivery over $35. Order through the Pie Life Rewards App and receive 10% OFF
- Seasons Grill at The Westin Mission Hills Villas: Grab-n-go options available
- Shanghai Inn Chinese Restaurant: Takeout options available
- State Fare Bar + Kitchen at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage: Takeout options available
- Talay Thai Restaurant: Takeout options and delivery available via GrubHub
- The Cheesecake Factory at The River: Free delivery via DoorDash on $15+ orders; free slice of cheesecake when you order online for takeout or curbside
- The Edge Steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton: Takeout options available
- The Slice N.Y. Style Pizzeria Ristorante: Takeout and curbside pickup available
La Quinta
- Broken Yolk Cafe - La Quinta: Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available; free kids meal with the purchase of an entree
- Chula Eatery: Takeout and curbside options available
- Cork & Fork: Local delivery for $10 with $35+ order; 50% off all wine by the bottle; delivery available on UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub
- Fresh Juice Bar: Takeover available
Indian Wells
- Café Biscotti at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells: Coffee on the go available 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Citrus & Palm at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa: Takeout available from 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily
- Eureka!: Takeout and delivery available through UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
- Frank's Place Restaurant & Lounge at Indian Wells Resort Hotel: Takeout available
- It's a Deli: Takeout available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
