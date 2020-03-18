Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 3:46 pm

List of local restaurants that offer take-out / delivery

OPEN SIGN

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau has put together a list of local restaurants that are still open and offering take-out and/or delivery.

Riverside County health officials called for restaurants and cafes to be closed for in-restaurant seated dining but many are still open for take-out and/or delivery.

The list will continually be updated here and at visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/stay-in-take-out/

You can submit a restaurant or request changes to the list by emailing social@palmspringsoasis.com.

Palm Springs

Indio

Cathedral City

Desert Hot Springs

Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage

La Quinta

  • Broken Yolk Cafe - La Quinta: Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available; free kids meal with the purchase of an entree
  • Chula Eatery: Takeout and curbside options available
  • Cork & Fork: Local delivery for $10 with $35+ order; 50% off all wine by the bottle; delivery available on UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub
  • Fresh Juice Bar: Takeover available

Indian Wells

Coronavirus / Links We Mentioned / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply