List of local restaurants that offer take-out / delivery

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau has put together a list of local restaurants that are still open and offering take-out and/or delivery.

Riverside County health officials called for restaurants and cafes to be closed for in-restaurant seated dining but many are still open for take-out and/or delivery.

The list will continually be updated here and at visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/stay-in-take-out/

You can submit a restaurant or request changes to the list by emailing social@palmspringsoasis.com.

Palm Springs

Indio

Cathedral City

Desert Hot Springs

Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage​

La Quinta

Indian Wells