What to know if you are traveling back to Canada

The United States and Canadian border will temporarily close to non-essential travel. President Donald Trump confirmed that this will not affect trade between the two nations.

The Canada Border Service Agency released more information to help snowbirds trying to get home have a smoother return.

To help protect Canadians from coronavirus, officials are asking returning snowbirds to their country to immediately isolate themselves upon return for 14 days.

"When crossing the border, tell a CBSA officer if you have a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. If you develop these symptoms within the 14 days of your arrival in Canada, contact your provincial health authority or health care provider and advise them of your travel history," writes the Canada Border Service Agency.

CBSA also advises that you check border wait times.

If you arrive by air at one of Canada's busy international airports, you are now able to verify your identity and make an on-screen declaration using primary inspection kiosks. The CBSA advises you to download the eDeclaration mobile app to save even more time when arriving by air.

Snowbirds we spoke with at the Palm Springs International Airport said the situation has been stressful.

"Our flights have been canceled to Canada as of Sunday night. And the situation is going on here, we just want to be at home," said Jerry and Darlene Davis, Canadian tourist heading back home.

The Canadian Border Services Agency is asking all its residents to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada.

For the latest and most up-to-date information, visit Canada.ca/coronavirus or contact the Canadian coronavirus information line at 1-833-784-4397.

Canadians who develop a fever, a cough or difficulty breathing, call a health care professional or public health authority.