Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos closing

News

The Spotlight 29 and the Tortoise Rock Casinos will be temporarily closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

During the closure, all team members will receive their base pay and benefits for two work weeks and will have access to any accrued vacation time in order to maintain income during this uncertain time.

Spotlight 29 joins a number of other local casinos in closing, including Agua Caliente in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, Augustine Casino, Morongo Casino & Casino Morongo, and Fantasy Springs.