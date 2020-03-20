Cabazon Band of Mission Indians donates over 10K pounds of perishable goods to FIND Food Bank

News

The Cabazon Band of Mission Indians donated over 10,000 pounds of perishable goods from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino to the FIND Food Bank.

The donation includes eggs, milk, lemonade, juice, bread, pastries, fruits, and vegetables like lettuce, mushrooms, cherry and Roma tomatoes, Bok choy, broccoli, zucchini and more.

The goods were shrink-wrapped and loaded on 16 pallets stacked five feet high, and required the labor of 10 Food & Beverage employees.

FIND Food Bank are hosting a distribution on Saturday March 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First AME Church located on 43601 Saguro Street in Indio.

The FIND Food Bank serves people in need in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, including right here in the Coachella Valley.

“This is a challenging time for everyone in our community, but there are also opportunities to make a positive impact,” said Chairman Doug Welmas. “The food being donated would have otherwise have been enjoyed by our guests and employees, so we’re happy to partner with FIND Food Bank to provide nourishment to others in need.”

For more information about Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, visit www.FantasySpringsResort.com

For more information about FIND Food Bank, including how you can volunteer, visit http://www.findfoodbank.org/.

For more info on food distributions call 760-775-FOOD (3663).