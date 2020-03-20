Clark’s Nutrition adding special hour for hospital staff, elderly & disabled shopping hour continues

News

Clark's Nutrition & Natural Foods Market in Rancho Mirage is extending its special elderly and disabled shopping hour. The store is also adding a special hour for hospital workers.

All Clark's Nutrition locations across Southern California have improved in-stock conditions.

"We have been working hard to get more products delivered and on the shelf at all our locations. As of this morning ALL LOCATIONS have improved in-stock conditions," reads a notice from the store.

Elderly & Disabled Shopping Hour will continue into next week. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (March 24,25, 26), the store will open early at 8 a.m. so elderly and disabled shoppers can get what they need. The store will open to the public at 9 a.m.

Starting next Monday, March 30, Clark's Nutrition will have special have a special shopping hour for our local hospital workers.

Clark's Nutrition usually closes at 7 p.m., however, it will remain open an extra hour for hospital workers.

Clark's Nutrition has a local location here in Rancho Mirage at 34175 Monterey Avenue (in the Home Depot Shopping Center).

There are also locations in Riverside, Chino, and Loma Linda.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.

Cough into your elbow or tissue.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.

If you are sick and believe you have coronavirus symptoms call the Eisenhower hotline at 760-837-8988 BEFORE going to the ER or hospital. Prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.