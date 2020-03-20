District Attorney issues warning to price gougers

News

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin issues a warning to all business owners and those who provide services to the public that the illegal practice of price gouging will not be tolerated during the current state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The District Attorney’s Office will be vigilant in protecting the public and consumers during this health crisis,” Hestrin said.

Price gouging is when a person or business tries to take advantage of consumers by raising the prices of essential goods or services more than 10 percent during a declared state of emergency.

Essential goods and services include but are not limited to, things like food, water, food and water for pets, flashlights, medicine, sanitary products, toiletries, diapers, medical or emergency supplies, and lodging.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California on March 4, 2020.

According to the District Attorney's office, those who price gouge are subject to criminal prosecutio, which can result in a sentence of up to a year in county jail and/or fines up to $10,000.

There also can be civil penalties including a fine of $5,000 per violation, restitution to the victim or victims, and a court order to stop.

If you suspect a business or person of price gouging, you can submit a complaint form to the District Attorney's website at https://bit.ly/2WfQNID or at the state Attorney General’s Office website at: https://oag.ca.gov/contact/consumer-complaint-against-business-or-company

You can also call the CA Attorney General's office at 800-952-5225.