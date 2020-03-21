Rancho Mirage nurse cheers seniors with Elvis impersonation

News

Amid uncertain times, it's important to find moments that can raise your spirits. One nurse in Rancho Mirage had just the prescription for a group of local seniors.

A special in-person performance by a nurse-turned-Elvis-impersonator cheered the residents of a Rancho Mirage senior living community.

The Rancho Mirage Terrace posted a video of this entertaining nurse, as well as the residents' reactions, on their Facebook page.

"During these unique times or community is not having any less fun!" The post read. "A special personal performance to each resident from essential visitor Elvis brightened the day of both residents and staff here at Rancho Mirage Terrace!"

