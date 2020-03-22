San Bernardino officials: 8 new coronavirus cases in county

News

San Bernardino County health officials say eight additional people have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17.

Just one week ago, on March 15, the county reported its first case of coronavirus.

Officials say additional cases are expected to emerge as more test results are available and reported.

Residents are being encouraged to stay at home as Governor Newsom has ordered. “Complying with public health orders is essential to our continued health and safety,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson in a release. “These orders are not intended to spark panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our healthcare system functioning.”

Precautions are provided to residents, including:

• People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

• Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

• Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

If you have questions, you can contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.