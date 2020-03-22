Sixth coronavirus death reported in Riverside County

News

Officials have confirmed a sixth coronavirus death in Riverside County. News Channel 3 is still working to confirm if the most recent deaths have been in the Coachella Valley. Prior to Sunday's update, four deaths involved cases in Coachella Valley.

According to the Riverside University Health System, the total number of cases in Riverside County is 31.

Of these, four are considered travel-associated and 24 are locally acquired. three cases are still pending confirmation of acquisition.

Riverside County Health does not give out details as far as location or specifics of each case. This is due to privacy concerns.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: