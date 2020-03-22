Sixth coronavirus death reported in Riverside County
Officials have confirmed a sixth coronavirus death in Riverside County. News Channel 3 is still working to confirm if the most recent deaths have been in the Coachella Valley. Prior to Sunday's update, four deaths involved cases in Coachella Valley.
According to the Riverside University Health System, the total number of cases in Riverside County is 31.
Of these, four are considered travel-associated and 24 are locally acquired. three cases are still pending confirmation of acquisition.
Riverside County Health does not give out details as far as location or specifics of each case. This is due to privacy concerns.
Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:
- Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.
- Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.
- Cough into your elbow or tissue.
- Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.
- Stay away from anyone who is sick.
