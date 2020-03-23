3 new coronavirus cases confirmed bringing county total to 48

News

Riverside County University Health System confirmed three new county cases.

The people were not identified nor were their ages disclosed.

According to the county, 24 cases were locally acquired, 20 were related to travel, and another 20 cases are still pending acquisition status.

We have reached out to the county for more details related to where these cases are located.

Of the 48 confirmed cases around the county, six people have died, all in the Coachella Valley.

