CA National Guard to help set-up federal medical station in Indio Wednesday morning

Riverside County health and emergency management officials received the federal medical station sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The station will help ease strain at county hospitals expected to be brought on by a surge in coronavirus cases.

Some of the materials will be used to set up a station the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The California National Guard will be at the fairgrounds to help set-up a portion of the station starting Wednesday morning.

The station will provide an additional 250 beds to the county’s overall hospital system.

“We know we’ll have more cases and some of them will be serious,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. “This medical station will relieve stress from our hospitals, allowing them to better provide higher levels of care for our sickest individuals, and get more people on the way to recovery faster.”

The federal medical station includes equipment like beds, bed sheets, portable sinks, medication and 740 complete units of personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, gowns and face shields.

The remaining materials not utilized in Indio will be used to set up an identical 125-bed facility in western Riverside County. The site for the western location will be shared soon.

“I am proud our Riverside County Fairgrounds will aid in this critical mission of providing a venue for health care,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. I want to thank Congressman Ruiz as well as Assemblymembers Garcia and Mayes for their ongoing support and for ensuring that the federal medical station is established in the Coachella Valley and western Riverside County.”

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz released a statement on the new station:

“On a call I made to the Governor and State Officials last week, the Governor’s office committed to me to prioritize the Coachella Valley. Today I was briefed by both the Army Corps of Engineers and the State Department of Health and Human Services regarding the Indio Field Medical Site. We will work together as federal, state and county partners to create a state managed operation to augment county and local hospital surge capacity.”



Riverside County currently has 59 cases as of March 24. 28 of those cases are in the Coachella Valley. There have been six deaths so far in the county, all in the Coachella Valley.

