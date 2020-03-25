Coronavirus pandemic sparks homeschooling interest in Coachella Valley

California

An Indio mother of three, who is also a credentialed teacher tells News Channel 3 the homeschooling community in the valley is “booming”.

Since schools closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Heather Siani says she has seen a spike in inquiries from local families wanting to learn more about homeschooling.

Siani home schools her own children while also helping other parents homeschool their children who are enrolled in Mission Vista Academy, a public charter school serving students in the valley and across southern California.

“I think people see it in a different light now and seeing the possibility of them being able to do it,” said Siani.

Siani says the things which have fueled the interest in home schooling over the past few years include concerns about safety on school campuses, overcrowded classrooms, and families wanting more freedom and flexibility while taking advantage of technology and an ever expanding choice of curricula.

“Kids are able to learn they learn best. They are getting one on one or a opportunity with their parents to learn,” said Siani.

Also happening now, parents and their children are flocking to online learning resources like Unschool.school, which provides online virtual platforms where any teacher can offer essentially any class, whether to home schoolers or students enrolled in traditional schools who want to continue learning while their campuses remain closed.

Shauna Alexander is a homeschooling mother of six, a teacher and a co-founder of Unschool.school.

“I think our schools were created 100 years ago plus for a different environment. We are now a global community,” said Alexander.

The women say there is no “one size fits all” approach to home schooling and they say it’s hard but rewarding.

Links:

Desert Area Home Schoolers on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/139350846089369/

Desert Valley Creative Learning Collaborative: https://www.homeschool-life.com/2201/custom/42220

Unschool: https://www.unschool.school