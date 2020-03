News

During the news conference, Gov. Newsom announced that many of the biggest banks in the state have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments. Bank of America agreed to a 30-day grace period.

Families should not lose their homes because of COVID-19. Very pleased that Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan, and US Bank have agreed to a 90 day grace period for mortgage payments for those impacted by #COVID19.



A big sigh of relief for millions of CA families. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 25, 2020

This comes as approximately 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment, Newsom announced.