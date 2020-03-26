Coronavirus cases in western Riverside County exceed Coachella Valley count for the first time

News

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Coachella Valley is now surpassed by the number of cases in the rest of Riverside County, according to the latest update by health officials.

The West Region indicated on a county-provided map as 44 confirmed cases. There are 2 cases in the Mid Region. There are 41 cases recorded in Coachella Valley & East Region.

Here are the updated numbers in Riverside County as of 9:00 AM on March 26:

Confirmed cases: 107 Travel Associated: 4

Locally Acquired: 24

Acquisition Status Pending: 79

Deaths: 8

All eight deaths in Riverside County have occurred in Coachella Valley.

In Riverside County, the first locally acquired case of COVID-19, more commonly called novel coronavirus, was reported to be a patient at Eisenhower Health. That was on March 7.

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

