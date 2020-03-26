El Mexicali Cafe II donates food to JFK Memorial Hospital’s ER staff

News

El Mexicali Cafe II in Indio gave back to the medical staff at JFK Memorial Hospital working hard during the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

Staff at El Mexicali Cafe II dropped off a different variety of 30 burritos to employees of JFK's Emergency Room.

Restaurant managers also sent out a little message to those working hard at the hospital.

"Thank you JFK Hospital staff for your relentless hard work and dedication," reads a post on the restaurant's page.