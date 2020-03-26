Palm Springs Mayor delivers medical supplies donated by dentists from around the valley

News

Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors worked with local medical professionals to collect and deliver much needed medical supplies to Desert Regional Medical Center and Desert AIDS Project.

Dr. Ellie Love of Rancho Mirage helped collect donations of masks and gloves from dentists around the Coachella Valley, Kors tells News Channel 3.

Kors also delivered dental supplies to the Desert AIDS Project.

Thursday afternoon, County Health officials mentioned collecting medical supplies for hospitals is a great way to help as hospitals prepare for a likely surge in coronavirus cases.

"A lot of people have been asking how they might be able to help, said Dr. Geoff Leung of the Riverside University Health System. If you have a medical office, a dental practice, or an outpatient surgery center, and you have heart monitoring equipment, ventilators, or personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, or gloves that you can lend or donate please let us know.

