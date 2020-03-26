County officials estimate 50K infected, 1,000 deaths if case rates remain the same

News

New modeling released by Riverside County public health officials shows that by the beginning of May, 1,000 county residents could die from

the coronavirus and 50,000 residents could be infected, the Riverside

University Health System says.

So far, 3,000 people have been tested countywide.

As of Thursday morning, Riverside County has 107 coronavirus cases. Coachella Valley accounts for 41 of those cases.

The Coachella Valley previously accounted for the highest number of cases in the County, however, the west region surpassed the valley this morning. The west region now has 44 cases.

Officials attributed the increase in the west region to additional testing that expanded to Lake Elsinore over the weekend.

There have been 8 deaths in the County, 7 of those in the Coachella Valley, one in the mid-region.