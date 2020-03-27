25-year-old man’s coronavirus death in La Quinta a warning for young people

News

The announcement Friday of a 25-year-old pharmacy technician's coronavirus-related death in La Quinta is bringing about a new warning for young people: that the virus can impact anyone, not just the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

County health officials said the 25-year-old man was found dead in the La Quinta home where he was self-isolating. The man, a resident of San Diego county, was exposed to coronavirus outside of Riverside County, officials said. He had no underlying health issues.

"It was pretty startling," said Bob Nugent. "So far, it's been painted as -- you have to be old to get hit."

Residents in La Quinta were surprised and worried to learn of the young man's death. County health officials are not releasing his identity.

"It's very serious, it's very sad," said Jeff Ahern. "It's nothing in my lifetime I've ever experienced."

Ahern said he and his wife are taking coronavirus recommendations seriously, trying to leave home just once per week.

He, like many others, saw images recently of young people seemingly ignoring social distancing policies.

"I was watching the news and I saw the kids on the beaches," Ahern said. "It bothered me."

"You shouldn't feel if you're 20 years old you can go run, jump and play," said Alan Salkow. "You're either somebody who can get the disease or you could be a carrier."

The 25-year-old's death is now serving as a wake-up call.

"I think they (young people) are going to start taking it a lot more seriously," Sandy Salkow said.

The man's death will be counted in San Diego county's tally.

