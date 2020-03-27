25-year-old quarantined in a La Quinta home dies of coronavirus

News

Riverside County health officials revealed that one of the seven people that have died from the coronavirus in the Coachella Valley was a 25-year-old pharmacy technician.

The 25-year-old is a San Diego resident but their body was found in a La Quinta residence on March 25, according to Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.

Health officials confirmed the individual was exposed to coronavirus outside of Riverside County and was in self-quarantine in La Quinta.

Officials have not released the identity of the individual.

“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” said Kaiser. “Stay safe. Keep travel and errands to essentials, and observe social distance no matter how young or well you are. Our condolences and thoughts are with everyone this pandemic has touched.”

There are currently 151 cases in Riverside County. There have been 8 deaths, 7 of those here in the Coachella Valley.

