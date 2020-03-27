County warns hospitals could run out of beds within weeks

News

Riverside County health officials made new, sobering projections about the potential spread of coronavirus, saying tens of thousands of new cases are possible in the coming weeks and raising being raised about the readiness of local hospitals.

Based on new data the county has gathered, officials said if the rate of infectious spread isn't slowed, it's just a matter of weeks before hospitals will become inundated with coronavirus patients.

"If we get an uncontrolled surge because people have ignored the recommendations for social distancing and staying at home, then we could easily become overwhelmed," said Dr. Alan Williamson, chief medical officer at Eisenhower Health.

Williamson said the hospital is increasing its capacity for intensive care it gears up for a surge of coronavirus-infected patients.

County officials said at the current infection rate, there could be more than 1,000 deaths and 50,000 cases by the beginning of May.

The county's 107 cases right now are on track to double every four to five days, slower than the national average. That estimate puts valley hospitals at capacity by mid-April. Officials said hospitals could run out of ventilators by the end of next month.

"The important thing, of course, is for us to do everything we possibly can to flatten that curve, to decrease the magnitude of the surge," Williamson said.

Hospitals have been planning for this and are working to increase their capacity.

Eisenhower created a dedicated coronavirus area for positive patients and those awaiting results. They've increased the number of ICU beds from 34 to 58.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia asked if that would be enough.

"It really depends on exactly what the public does," William said. "We do see some flattening of the curve already and if we get people to continue what they've started to do ... then it think we can stay within our capacity."

But a bigger limitation than physical space is supplies. Hospitals are lacking enough personal protective gear and critical equipment. They're now calling on smaller medical offices for help.

"If you have a medical office, a dental practice or an outpatient surgery center, and you have heart monitoring equipment, ventilators, or personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns or gloves that you can lend or donate, please let us know," said Dr. Geoff Leong with Riverside University Health.

Health experts say the most important thing you can do right now is stay home. That takes people out of the potential pool of being infected, and lowers the numbers hospitals will soon have to deal with.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.