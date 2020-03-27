Live – President Trump holding coronavirus briefing

News

President Donald and the coronavirus task force will hold a briefing with the latest updates on federal coronavirus response.

You can watch the briefing live in this article or at KESQ.com/Livestream-Events/

The briefing comes less than an hour after President Trump signed into law a historic $2 trillion stimulus package to help American workers, small businesses and industries grappling with the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The legislation stands as the largest emergency aid package in US history.

Under the plan, many single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child.

The signing comes after the U.S. government reported nearly 3.3 million new weekly jobless claims.

The U.S. death toll has surpassed 1,200 from the virus.

Earlier today, President Trump also invoked the use of the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to produce more ventilators to deal with increased hospitalizations.

In a statement, General Motors said they and partner company Ventec have been "working around the clock for over a week" on a deal to build ventilators.