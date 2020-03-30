Riverside County coronavirus cases grow to 291, 9 deaths

News

Riverside County health officials confirmed 58 new cases and one death on Monday, bringing the total of cases to 291 cases and nine deaths.

County officials confirmed the new death was a Moreno Valley man in his 50s.

Map showing where the cases are in Riverside County (3/30/2020)

Palm Springs has the second-most cases by city in Riverside County. Moreno Valley sits in first with 23 cases.

Cases by Coachella Valley city:

Cathedral City - 5 cases

Coachella - 0 cases

Desert Hot Springs - 4 cases

Indian Wells - 2 cases

La Quinta - 8 cases

Palm Desert - 13 cases, 1 death

Palm Springs - 22 cases, 2 deaths

Rancho Mirage - 11 cases, 2 deaths

Cases by age:

5 to 17 - 2 cases

18 to 29 - 67 cases

40 to 64 - 140 cases

65 to 79 - 63 cases

80+ - 18 cases

Cases by gender:

Female - 120 cases

Male - 170 cases

We are reaching out to county officials for more details on these new cases.

Over the weekend, Riverside County officials announced appointment-based testing would be moved from Southwest Church in Indian Wells to the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. The fairground is also the site of a medical station supplied by the federal government.

The drive-up site runs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointment times are discussed when residents call the toll-free number at 800-945-6171.

Residents must have symptoms to make an appointment, which include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose or congestion.

As of this weekend, more than 3,000 people have been tested at drive-up locations and Riverside University Health System clinics

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.