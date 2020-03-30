Riverside County coronavirus cases grow to 291, 9 deaths
Riverside County health officials confirmed 58 new cases and one death on Monday, bringing the total of cases to 291 cases and nine deaths.
County officials confirmed the new death was a Moreno Valley man in his 50s.
Palm Springs has the second-most cases by city in Riverside County. Moreno Valley sits in first with 23 cases.
Cases by Coachella Valley city:
- Cathedral City - 5 cases
- Coachella - 0 cases
- Desert Hot Springs - 4 cases
- Indian Wells - 2 cases
- La Quinta - 8 cases
- Palm Desert - 13 cases, 1 death
- Palm Springs - 22 cases, 2 deaths
- Rancho Mirage - 11 cases, 2 deaths
Cases by age:
- 5 to 17 - 2 cases
- 18 to 29 - 67 cases
- 40 to 64 - 140 cases
- 65 to 79 - 63 cases
- 80+ - 18 cases
Cases by gender:
- Female - 120 cases
- Male - 170 cases
We are reaching out to county officials for more details on these new cases.
Over the weekend, Riverside County officials announced appointment-based testing would be moved from Southwest Church in Indian Wells to the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. The fairground is also the site of a medical station supplied by the federal government.
The drive-up site runs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointment times are discussed when residents call the toll-free number at 800-945-6171.
Residents must have symptoms to make an appointment, which include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose or congestion.
As of this weekend, more than 3,000 people have been tested at drive-up locations and Riverside University Health System clinics
