California Restaurant Association warns 30,000 restaurants could face closure

The California Restaurant Association has reportedly sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom that 30,000 restaurants in the state could close during the current economic downturn unless the industry receives tax breaks and is allowed to delay upcoming mandated hikes in minimum wage.

As part of an effort to provide relief for the restaurant industry, the President Trump called for restoring full corporate tax deductions for spending on meals.

