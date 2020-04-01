Denny’s delivers 200 meals for Desert Regional’s overnight staff

News

Denny's did their part in helping our local health workers, delivering 200 breakfast meals for the overnight staff at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Violet and Gary Woodford, owners of multiple Denny's locations across the Coachella Valley helped make the deliveries.

"This is a time more than any that we need to come together as a community and help everybody, so this is why we did this today," the Woodfords said. "It's been a big family effort to try to pull this off this morning. We're really really excited and just blessed an honored for the opportunity to serve our community.

