Health Officials: Face covering is not a substitute for physical distancing

Governor Gavin Newsom and health officials reiterated that although residents are recommended to cover the face when going out, it is not a substitute for physical distance.

"Face coverings can be additive, but not a substitute to the social distancing, the physical distancing that is required at the moment," Newsom said.

On Monday, Riverside County issued recommendations for residents to cover their nose and mouth. Bandanas, fabric masks, and neck gaiters are acceptable. N95 and surgical masks should be left for health care professionals.

"From an evidence standpoint, our best defense against this virus is the types of interventions that we are currently are putting in place and we must continue to reinforce. That is washing hands, physical distancing, and staying at home as often and for as much time as possible, that prevents exposure," a health official said during Newsom's briefing on Tuesday.

The health official did say there is some evidence that using face coverings may reduce asymptomatic infections and it could be used as a signal to others to keep their distance.

She also added that face coverings do limit the number of infectious particles that go into the air when someone coughs. This echoes what Riverside County health officials said when recommending residents to cover their faces.

With that being said, the state health official once again stated that covering the face does not keep you completely safe. Maintain six feet distancing from people and wash your hands constantly.

One of the negatives for face coverings the state health official mentioned was if you don't wash your hands and readjust your mask, the particles that you may have in your hands could get on your face or eyes.

"There may be some benefits to using them, but only when used well," the state health official said.