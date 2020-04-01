Mario’s Italian Cafe donates 80,000 gloves to local hospitals

News

Staff for Mario's Italian Cafe made a large donation of protective gear today to health workers on the frontlines.

Visit KESQ.com/open4biz to see what businesses are still open & what they are offering

Mario's Italian Cafe delivered 80,000 gloves to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage and JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio.

These gloves, like many types of protective equipment, are currently in short supply.

Mario Del Guidice, the owner of Mario's, says he was able to secure them for valley hospital workers through his contacts.

"We do a lot in the community on a regular basis but what we are trying to do now is help the first responders who are laying it on the line and this is one way we can do it," Del Guidice said.

We are still in need of critical PPE equipment and any and all donations of these items is greatly appreciated.



You can call our COVID-19 hotline at 760-837-8988 to be directed to our donations hotline so we can coordinate a donation drop off or pick-up. T H A N K Y O U!❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/RygLginm6u — Eisenhower Health (@EisenhowerHeal) March 31, 2020

News Channel 3 wants to celebrate these neighborhood heroes.

We are looking for those who are lending a hand during this uncertain time. Do you know of any everyday people who are going out of their way to help others? Tell us about them at share@kesq.com or below!