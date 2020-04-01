Palm Desert Orthodontist uses 3D printer to make face masks for healthcare workers

California

Palm Desert Orthodontist Dr. Morgan Moranda is using a 3D printer to make face masks.

So far, he's made 20 of the masks, and given most of them away to valley healthcare professionals who are working on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus.

He is using design plans he found online, and so far has encouraged other friends in his field to also start making the masks

Be sure to catch the story online later today, and tonight on News Channel 3 at 6:00 to find out how the masks are made, and for more information on how anyone with a 3D printer can get involved in the effort.