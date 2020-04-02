Local Sikh community donates over 1,500 vegetarian meals

News

Our local Sikh community gave away over 1,500 vegetarian meals to medics, farmworkers, and families in need.

Over the last three days, about 30 families came together at Gurdwara Indio to cook about 1,000 meals. The families also worked with local Del Tacos and Subways to add another 500 meals to their giveaway.

"I reached out to my community to say we kind of need to do this," said Nachhattar Singh Chandi, a local businessman. "When you give out from your heart, it makes a big difference."

Organizers say they hope the giveaway helps the community in these difficult and unprecedented times

News Channel 3 wants to celebrate these neighborhood heroes.

